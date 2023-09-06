Ayushman Bhava campaign in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 5

Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary today said that the Ayushman Bhava campaign would be organised in the district from September 17 to October 2. Chaudhary said that the objective of the campaign was to ensure wide expansion of all health schemes so that people could avail of their benefits. Activities related to the Ayushman Aapke Dwar, Ayushman Sabha and the Ayushman Mela would also be organised. Chaudhary asked the health officials to ensure community participation in the event.

#Mandi