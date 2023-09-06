Ayushman Bhava campaign in Mandi

Mandi, September 5
Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary today said that the Ayushman Bhava campaign would be organised in the district from September 17 to October 2. Chaudhary said that the objective of the campaign was to ensure wide expansion of all health schemes so that people could avail of their benefits. Activities related to the Ayushman Aapke Dwar, Ayushman Sabha and the Ayushman Mela would also be organised. Chaudhary asked the health officials to ensure community participation in the event.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Bharat’ on G20 invites triggers war of words, Opposition fears India to be renamed
BJP says Congress dislikes ‘official name’ of nation, but us...