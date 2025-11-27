DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Ayushman scheme on verge of collapse in HP

Ayushman scheme on verge of collapse in HP

Pending payments climb to Rs 198 crore

article_Author
Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:00 AM Nov 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ayushman scheme provides health coverage up to Rs 5 lakh per family to the economically vulnerable section of society. File Photo
Advertisement

Around 5.32 lakh families registered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Himachal Pradesh are in the midst of a health-related scare. The Centre’s scheme, which provides health coverage up to Rs 5 lakh per family to the economically vulnerable section of society, has run into trouble owing to pending payments to the empanelled hospitals.

Advertisement

The pending payments under the scheme have risen to Rs 198 crore. While most private hospitals stopped providing medical care under the scheme long time back, the government hospitals too are struggling to provide cashless treatment, especially to the patients who require expensive medicines or medical equipment.

Advertisement

Sources in the Health Department point out a “flaw” in the scheme that has pushed it to the point of collapse. “The Centre runs this scheme on a 90:10 basis with the state government. However, the Centre has capped its contribution at Rs 50 crore per annum, but the annual expenditure on this scheme is between Rs 110 crore to Rs 115 crore,” said an official. “If the Centre pays Rs 50 crore and the state government gives Rs 5 crore as per the 90:10 arrangement, who will pay the remaining Rs 55 to 60 crore,” the official asked.

Advertisement

The official pointed out that to put the scheme back on track, the state government had been urging the Centre to either enhance its contribution or make the payment on a 90:10 basis on the actual expenditure. “The Chief Minister had raised the issue with Union Health Minister JP Nadda during the Northern Zonal Council meeting held in Faridabad a few days ago,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the fully state-sponsored Himcare health insurance scheme, which provides cashless treatment coverage up to Rs 5 lakh for families not covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, is also under a lot of stress. The pending payments under the scheme have risen to Rs 398 crore, and the treatment under this scheme, too, has become uncertain. “A lot of chronically ill patients are able to afford treatment because of these schemes, especially the patients under the Ayushman scheme. These are extremely beneficial schemes, and the governments should try their best to run these smoothly,” said a doctor working at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts