Bachat Bhavan needs repairs

The Bachat Bhavan building in Nurpur, constructed at a cost of Rs 1 crore, is in dire need of repair and maintenance. The building is being rented out for social functions by the local administration and indoor sports activities are also being conducted. However, its false roof has been a cause for concern. The administration must take immediate action to avoid further deterioration of the roof and also avert any untoward incident. — Parul, Nurpur

Water seepage in hospital, patients suffer

The building of Medical College in Hamirpur is in a poor condition. Water is seeping into the building from various places, causing a lot of inconvenience to the patients as well as the staff. The hospital management should look into the matter at the earliest. — Sanjay, Hamirpur

Road sinking, quick action needed

A stretch of NH-5 in Theog is in a terrible state. The stretch in one part of the town is sinking. As heavy vehicles cross it regularly, there is a high risk of the road caving in and causing some serious accidents. The PWD should immediately start the repair work. — Vikas, Theog

