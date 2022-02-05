Backlog of govt jobs for SCs to be cleared: Himachal CM

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 4

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said that a special recruitment drive had been launched to clear the backlog of posts for Scheduled Castes (SC) in government jobs to give the youth belonging to the category appropriate representation. He stated this while presiding over a meeting of the HP Schedule Castes Welfare Board at Dharamsala.

He said the government had directed the state police to take stern action against persons involved in atrocities against SC communities. The State Scheduled Castes Corporation was providing loans at subsidised rates to the youth of these communities so that they could start their self-employment ventures.

Thakur announced higher financial grants to the SC families for the purchase of tools from Rs 1,300 to Rs 5,000 and for the purchase of sewing machine from existing Rs 1,800 to Rs 5,000. He also announced that the library of one college in every district would be named after Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

The Chief Minister said that the uplift and socio-economic development of the SCs was the main concern of the government. Top priority had been accorded to ensuring that the SCs get the maximum benefits of the welfare schemes of the state as well as Central governments.

Thakur said that 51 Ambedkar Bhawans in different Vidhan Sabha constituencies of the state had been completed and the remaining were in different stages of completion. Proper maintenance of these bhawans must be ensured as they were of immense use for the community.

The Chief Minister said that the government was committed to providing all possible facilities to the SC-dominated villages. An adequate provision of funds had been made for providing water, paths and streetlights in these villages. “The government had recently decided to enhance the income limit for availing of the benefits of various welfare schemes from Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000 per annum. This decision will cover more families belonging to weaker sections,” he added.

Thakur said that the government had recently announced zero billing of power consumption up to 60 units and the SC community would be benefited by the decision the most.

The Chief Minister had recently announced free electricity supply up to 60 units for domestic consumers and concession for farmers also. He had later waived meter rent as well.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Sarveen Chaudhary said that the government was committed to socio-economic uplift of the SC community. Around Rs 929 crore was being spent on providing social security pension to different categories in the state during the current financial year, she added.

Chief Whip and MLA Vikram Jaryal, Dharamsala MLA Vishal Nehria, Director Rural Development Rugved Thakur, Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal attended the meeting.

