Bad road puts off tourists in Kasauli

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Bad road puts off tourists



The poor condition of the Kimmughat-Chakki Ka Mor road, where several hotels are located, is a major disappointment for tourists. The lack of infrastructure development will not help the tourism sector. The authorities concerned should take some remedial steps at the earliest. Rajinder, Kasauli

Road dug up to lay cable, locals irked

Digging of a road by a private telecom company to lay a cable in the Sanyardi area under the Mandi Municipal Corporation is inconveniencing the residents. After laying the cable, the road has been flattened with muck. As a result, the entire stretch has become dusty. The Public Works Department should mettle this road for the convenience of the residents. Rajesh, Mandi

No end to monkey menace

There seems to be no end to the monkey menace in Shimla. The monkeys not only snatch eatables from people, they often attack them without any provocation. On Tuesday, a scribe was bitten by a monkey at the Vidhan Sabha. The Forest Department should take some measures to check the menace. Gaurav, Shimla