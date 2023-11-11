Bad weather delays CM’s return to Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 10

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s return to the state was delayed due to inclement weather today after discharge from AIIMS, New Delhi. Now, he is expected to return tomorrow, subject to clearance from the Air Traffic Control if the weather is clear.

Sukhu was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Hospital here following abdominal pain on October 25. Two days later, he was flown to New Delhi for treatment at AIIMS, where he remained admitted to the ICU.

Meanwhile, the news that Sukhu is not coming due to bad weather disappointed his supporters.

