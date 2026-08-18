Bad weather keeps Priyanka Gandhi from Mandi school, but not her promise

Unable to keep her promise of sharing the joy of students of a government school at Deori in the Darang area of Mandi on the completion of its new building, AICC general secretary and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today sent her love and wishes to the children through a personal message.

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Priyanka was scheduled to attend the inauguration of the newly constructed government school building, but inclement weather prevented her from travelling to Mandi despite arrangements being made for her visit.

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During her visit to monsoon-ravaged Mandi district on September 12, 2023, Priyanka had promised the schoolchildren that the damaged building would be rebuilt and that she would personally return to share the joyous occasion with them.

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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu virtually joined the function held to mark the commencement of classes in the new building at Deori. Priyanka’s message was read out to the students by the Chief Minister’s Political Advisor, Sunil Sharma Bittu.

“I had witnessed the tragedy with my own eyes on September 12, 2023. Over the past three years, everyone has worked hard for the reconstruction of the damaged school building. I am happy that classes have now commenced in the new school building. I wish you all a bright future and hope to visit the school sometime soon,” she wrote.

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In her message, Priyanka also recalled how Himachal Pradesh had bravely faced the 2023 monsoon disaster.

“People of Himachal Pradesh have proved that their courage and determination is firm and as high as the Himalayas,” she wrote.

She told the students that they were the future of the country and would learn more about the values of the Constitution, equality, mutual love, unity and the spirit of brotherhood at school. She said the process of strengthening their skills would begin at school itself.

The Government Primary School at Deori was constructed at a cost of around Rs 70 lakh, while the new building of Government Senior Secondary School, Deori, was built at a cost of Rs 3.62 crore. The earlier school building was completely washed away in heavy rains on August 14, 2023.

The delay in inaugurating the newly constructed building and the inconvenience caused to students had drawn objections from the BJP. The matter is also pending before the High Court.

Sukhu said Priyanka had wanted to personally visit Deori but could not do so due to bad weather. He said she would visit the school in September.