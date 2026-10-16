Baddhaghat to get Rs 3.5-cr football ground, announces Dharmani

A football ground will be built at Baddhaghat at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore to provide better sports facilities for students. Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani announced this while interacting with students at Government High Schools in Chuwari and Takreda villages in the Ghumarwin Assembly constituency of Bilaspur district today. He said the ground would provide children and youth in the area with better facilities to play football, while giving local sporting talent an opportunity to hone their skills and progress to higher levels.

Dharmani said students should set goals for their future and choose role models to help them identify the right path and plan their journey towards achieving their ambitions. He emphasised that effective time management, discipline and consistent hard work were essential for success. He encouraged students not to restrict their learning to textbooks but to explore innovation, research and new skills. This, he said, would help them develop their talents and contribute to the economic progress of the state and the nation in the future. He also urged them to focus on setting goals, managing time and maintaining discipline, while participating in cultural, sporting and creative activities and pursuing skill development.

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Dharmani announced that a two-day trip to Kullu-Manali would be organised for students of Chuwari School, while those from Takreda School would visit the Wagah Border, the Golden Temple and Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar. He said such educational excursions would complement classroom learning with practical experience and broaden students’ intellectual horizons. He advised students to include exercise, sports and meditation in their daily routines to maintain physical and mental well-being. He added that waking up early, exercising regularly and following a balanced diet helped keep the body healthy and improve overall efficiency.