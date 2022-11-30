Baddi company to get show-cause notice

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 29

A show-cause notice will be issued by the Industries Department to Trizal Formulation, Baddi. It was found engaged in spurious drug manufacturing from plot number 29 by the Drug Control Administration (DCA).

Sanjay Kanwar, Deputy Director, Single Window Clearance Agency of the department, Baddi, said the process to allot the plot to the firm had been put on hold. After seeking reply from Mohit Bansal and his partner, in whose name the plot was being allotted, action like cancellation of the plot would be taken.

The plot allotted to Signature Steriles was being transferred in the name of Trizal Formulation. Its approval was granted by the Director, Industries, on November 17 but the payment was yet to be made by Bansal and his partner. The department has now put this process on hold.

The department will also inquire as to how Trizal Formulation had submitted a rent deed to obtain a power connection from HP State Electricity Board Limited since June as the plot was not allotted to it till now.

The DCA had unearthed another spurious drugs case at Kala Amb where Vardhman Pharma had been manufacturing drugs till 2016. In 2013 and 2016, officials had raided the premises where a large cache of such drugs were found. The firm was operated by MC Jain and his wife Meenakshi Jain. The plot was later transferred to his son Aniketh Jain, who floated another firm Dutch Formulation.

He sought a drug licence for the new firm earlier this year though it was rejected after a series of communication between the government and the firm on the plea that the family was habitually involved in the spurious drug trade.

Exploring chinks in the system, it appears the wrongdoers manage to have their way as the department did not cancel the industrial plot at Kala Amb despite the DCA officials apprising them about the spurious drug manufacturing.