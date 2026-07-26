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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Baddi development authority’s merger with MC on the cards

Baddi development authority’s merger with MC on the cards

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Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:20 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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The BBNDA currently regulates construction in Baddi, Barotiwala, Nalagarh and adjoining rural areas. File photo
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Nearly 20 years after the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh Development Authority (BBNDA) was set up under the Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning Act, 1977, the state government is considering its merger with the Baddi Municipal Corporation.

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The proposal follows the upgradation of the Baddi Municipal Council into a Municipal Corporation in February this year. Since then, residents have faced confusion over the roles of multiple agencies, often approaching different authorities for civic amenities, sewerage issues and building plan approvals.

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The BBNDA currently regulates construction in Baddi, Barotiwala, Nalagarh and adjoining rural areas, while industrial plots are managed by the Industries Department and the Himachal Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation. The Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority also maintains three housing colonies in Baddi.

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Sources said the proposed merger is likely to exclude the Nalagarh Municipal Council, while rural areas falling within the Baddi Municipal Corporation would come under its jurisdiction. However, if surrounding villages are left outside the planning area, it could encourage unplanned development, they cautioned.

Solan Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma confirmed that the Urban Development Department had sought reports from both the BBNDA and the Municipal Corporation on issues related to the proposed merger. Residents say overlapping jurisdictions have long hampered the maintenance of civic infrastructure, with agencies often shifting responsibility for roads, sewerage and other public services.

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