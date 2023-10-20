Baddi firm shuts operations, 300 workers jobless

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 19

A cosmetic manufacturing company at Baddi has closed its operations, rendering more than 300 employees jobless.

The employees rue that the company had initially suspended operations for three months but now it has shut down entirely. Its work has been given to another company. This has rendered 300 permanent and temporary employees of the company without jobs.

Navneet Marwaha, State Drugs Controller, says, “A multinational cosmetic manufacturing company at Baddi has discontinued operations for the past few months for technical reasons. The company has merged with another firm and pending requisite permissions, it has put its operations on hold.”

Earlier, too, a key fast-moving consumer goods manufacturing company in Baddi had retrenched employees a few months ago as a cost-cutting measure and to rationalise expenses.

