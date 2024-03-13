Baddi firm to fill 90 posts of guard, driver

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, March 12

Employment Officer Akash Rana today said Apsa HR Services Pvt Ltd, Baddi, Solan, will be filling 90 posts of security guard, driver, security supervisor and gunman.

The educational qualification will be Class 10 pass for security guard, driver, gunman and security supervisor. The age limit for Security Guard is 25 to 50 years, for security guard, driver 25 to 55 years, for security supervisor 30 to 55 years, for gunman 30 to 53 years.

The company will pay a salary of Rs 15,000 per month to security guard, Rs 16,000 to security guard/driver, Rs 17,000 to security supervisor and Rs 16,000 to gunman.

All interested applicants should reach the said company with their original certificates and passport size photographs on March 13 at Sub Employment Office, Kangra, on March 14 at Sub Employment Office, Dehra and on March 15 at 11 am at Sub Employment Office, Jwalamukhi for interview.

The Employment Officer said the candidates should bring with them two passport size photographs, residence certificate, original certificate and copy of their bio-data and experience certificate. For more information one can contact on mobile number 8894880820. He said the details of the interview have been uploaded on the Department site.

#Baddi #Dharamsala #Solan