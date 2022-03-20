Baddi gets Rs88 cr development projects

Thakur inaugurates fire station building, announces BDO for Patta

Baddi gets Rs88 cr development projects

CM Jai Ram Thakur inaugurates a project in Baddi on Saturday.

Solan, March 19

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 11 developmental projects worth Rs 88 crore at Baddi in the Doon Assembly constituency today.

Thakur, while addressing a public meeting later, announced that a BDO office would be opened at Patta, Government High Schools at Shera and Jagjit Nagar would be upgraded to senior secondary schools, Government Middle School at Sudhar to high school, a Primary School at Makhumajra to middle school and a primary health centre (PHC) to be opened at Manpura.

Urged to order closure of road work

  • A delegation submitted a memorandum to the CM, requesting him to order the closure of the work on a road being constructed between Phase I and II of the Housing Board Colony in Solan.
  • Resdidents alleged that the local civic body was constructing it against norms to facilitate a tile manufacturer gain access. The safety of the colony would be compromised, they said.

He said that a double-lane bridge with footpaths would be constructed over the Balad Khad on the Baddi-Barotiwala road at a cost of Rs 12.56 crore. The cost of the bridge has escalated from Rs 5 crore to Rs 12.5 crore due to the delay in its construction.

He inaugurated a Rs 1.75 crore continuous ambient air quality monitoring station at Baddi, a Rs 4.50 crore fire station building at Baddi and a Rs 3.16 crore barracks for women constable and for NGOs at Kishanpura in Baddi, among other projects.

Thakur accused that Congress leaders of misleading the people of the country and the state regarding the safety of the vaccine. He said that now these leaders were waiting for the booster dose.

He said that the BJP’S performance in the recent Assembly elections in five states had baffled the Congress leaders. He added that the previous Congress government in the state did precious little for the welfare of people, whereas the present BJP government had initiated several welfare schemes for every section of society. State BJP president Suresh Kashyap, Doon MLA Paramjeet Singh Pammi, former MLAs KL Thakur and Vinod Chandel, Chairperson of the State Women Commission Dr Daizy Thakur, Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police were present on the occasion.

