Baddi hotelier receives another ransom call

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 23

A hotelier of Baddi allegedly received a second ransom call from New Delhi on Thursday evening. Earlier, a miscreant had opened fire outside his hotel more than two weeks ago and demanded a Rs 1-crore ransom.

The hotel manager received the call on his mobile phone. The caller identified himself as a member of a dreaded interstate gang operating in Delhi and other northern states.

On the night of September 6, an unidentified miscreant had fired into the air outside the hotel and sought a Rs 1-crore ransom. He handed over a note to the hotel staff, claiming that he belonged to a dreaded interstate gang.

Baddi SP Mohit Chawla said various aspects of the case were being inquired into. A special team of the Baddi police had detained two persons in New Delhi on the basis of the phone call record.

