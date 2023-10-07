Baddi industrial association donates Rs 2 crore

ANI

Shimla, October 6

A delegation of the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh Industrial Association (BBNIA) led by its president Rajiv Aggarwal and general secretary YS Guleria presented a cheque for Rs 2.02 crore to he Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu towards the Aapda Rahat Kosh on Thursday.

“The Chief Minister thanked the association for this noble gesture and said the state government was diligently working to facilitate the entrepreneurs and bring new investments in the state,” according to a press note issued by the Chief Minister’s Office.

“The government is committed to strengthening the infrastructure in the industrial areas and has laid special emphasis on upgrading the road connectivity besides providing rail connectivity. The issue has been taken with the Centre to connect the industrial belt with rail connectivity at the earliest,” Sukhu said.

