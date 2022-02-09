Baddi Municipal Committee chief moves to oust councillor

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, February 8

Steps to remove councillor Tarsem Chaudhary, who spearheaded the no-confidence motion in the Baddi Municipal Committee (MC), have been initiated by the Solan SDM.

A representation was made by MC president Urmila Chawdhary on January 31 to remove Chaudhary on the grounds that he had not attended three meetings — dated November 20, December 17 and January 27. This was hitting developmental works and was a ground for his removal, the representation stated.

However, this is being seen as a last ditch effort to save the president and vice-president of the civic body, against whom a no-confidence motion has been moved by five of the seven councillors. Removing a councillor would leave both the Congress and the BJP with equal number of four councillors.

Nalagarh SDM Mahinder Pal forwarded Urmila’s representation to the Deputy Commissioner, Solan, for further action.

Meanwhile, it came to the fore that seven councillors, including Chaudhary, had absented themselves from the meetings held on November 20 and December 17. These meeting could, therefore, not be considered as they lacked the due quoram.

The two meetings were called within 24 hours, though a five-day notice is supposed to be given to the councillors before every meeting. If a member absents himself from more than three consecutive meetings, he can be removed as per Rule 18 (c) of the Municipal Committee Act, 1994, opined legal experts.

Not only this, the executive officer of the civic body is supposed to inform the secretary of the Urban Development Department about the councillors not attending the meetings. The ADC is then supposed to enquire into the case and furnish a report based on which the State Election Commission can notify removal of a member.

The SDM, when questioned about the norms having been given a go-by, refused to comment and said the representation received from the MC president had merely been forwarded to the DC for further action.

On the other hand, former Doon MLA Ramkumar Chawdhary termed it as blatant misuse of power. He said officials were acting under the pressure of the state government to save the BJP-supported civic body, though both the president and vice-president had lost their faith.

Tarsem Chaudhary said such pressure tactics would be aptly dealt with as they were contrary to the norms.

Rules thrown to the wind