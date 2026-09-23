Baddi-Nalagarh four-laning set to resume after 15-month halt

Work on the long-delayed four-laning of the Baddi-Nalagarh national highway is set to resume after a 15-month halt, with the new contractor completing the requisite formalities and the NHAI clearing the remaining land-acquisition hurdles.

Rajasthan-based Ganpati Bharat Private Limited, awarded the Rs 378.48-crore project in July, has signed the agreement with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and deposited the required security amount. The contract was awarded at 36 per cent below the Rs 594-crore bid amount.

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The contractor is currently securing statutory clearances, including permission for mining and setting up a hot-mix plant, before mobilising equipment and manpower. The NHAI, meanwhile, has completed acquisition of almost the entire remaining land. “Barring a boundary wall, acquisition of all land has been completed,” said Anand Dahiya, Project Director, NHAI, Shimla.

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The project had been stalled since June 2025 after Gujarat-based Patel Infrastructure Limited abandoned the work after completing only 45 per cent of it. The contractor had cited delays in land acquisition and persistent roadblocks in shifting utilities.

The project’s detailed project report was prepared in September 2017, while the Rs 469-crore contract was awarded to Patel Infrastructure on an engineering, procurement and construction basis in September 2021. The work was originally scheduled for completion by September 30, 2024.

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However, uninterrupted ‘Right of Way’ was not made available, severely affecting execution. Major portions of the required land were handed over only in March 2025, nearly three years after work began.

The 36-km highway, including 17.37 km in HP, is the main artery of the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial belt, which accounts for around 90 per cent of the state’s industry. It also carries traffic bound for Una, Hamirpur, Kullu and Manali.

Already about two years behind schedule, the project is now expected to take another year for completion.