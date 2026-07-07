Baddi pharma unit lets out untreated effluent into nullah, notice issued

A pharmaceutical unit at Jharmajri in Baddi had laid a bypass pipe to discharge its untreated effluents into a nullah in violation of various environmental norms while also operating without an authorised consent to operate after its licence expired in March 2021.

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The unit was issued show-cause notice today to rectify the irregularities or face regulatory action by the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB).

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Noticing the gushing orange-colour effluent being let out in the open on July 4, residents alerted officials of the State Pollution Control Board at Baddi. They rushed to the site to take stock of the situation and confirmed the presence of a bypass pipeline to let out toxic waste into the water body. The team found a high probability of mixing of industrial effluent with the storm water as no separate drain has been provided.

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Residents rued that within minutes, the nullah was filled with a toxic effluent emanating pungent stench in the area. Since heaps of plastic waste is also dumped along the outlet of the pipe, the plant staff used this to camouflage its underground pipe.

A show-cause notice has been issued to the unit — M/s Biogenetic Drugs Private Limited — at Jharmajri village under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974. A reply has been sought within three days failing which strict regulatory action including the closure of the unit will be initiated.

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Hazardous waste had been stored in an open area without adequate protection and the scrutiny of records revealed that the unit’s Hazardous Waste Authorisation had expired on March 31, 2021, and had not been renewed under the Hazardous and Other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Rules, 2016.

In violation of norms, the company had carried out expansion by installing an additional boiler and diesel generator set without obtaining the mandatory Consent to Establish/Operate from the SPCB.

These violations attract provisions of the Water Act and Air Act and may lead to closure of the unit, stoppage or regulation of electricity and water supply and the imposition of Environmental Compensation based on the “Polluter Pays Principle,” as per the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

To stop further environmental damage, the company has been directed to immediately remove the bypass pipeline, obtain the required approvals for expansion, renew its hazardous waste authorisation and ensure complete segregation of storm water and industrial effluent drainage systems.

Atul Parmar, Environmental Engineer-cum-Regional Officer, HPSPCB, Regional Office, Baddi, warned the plant that failure to submit a satisfactory reply and comply with the directions within three days would result in legal and regulatory action by invoking relevant environmental laws.