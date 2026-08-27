Baddi police arrest 2 in murder case from Chandigarh railway station

The Baddi police have arrested two Uttar Pradesh residents accused of murdering a migrant worker over his alleged relationship with the sister of one of the two accused youth. The arrests were made within 24 hours of the crime from the Chandigarh railway station late Tuesday evening.

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The accused youth — Vishal and Mayank — were produced in a court yesterday which remanded them to six-day police remand, confirmed a police officer.

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The victim, Deepak Kumar, who resided at a rented accommodation at Jattimajra village in Baddi industrial area was married but he was allegedly in a relationship with Vishal’s sister.

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This had become a cause for concern for the family as the duo often met at Deepak’s rented room. His family resided at his native village at Amroha in Uttar Pradesh. The duo confronted Deepak along with the sister on Monday at his room and eventually lynched him to death by repeatedly hitting him with a mini-LPG cylinder. Deepak was allegedly struck in the head, which proved to be fatal.

The accused duo then fled the crime scene on a bike. They reached the Chandigarh railway station and purchased tickets to leave for their native village in Bairelly when the Baddi police confronted them last evening. The police had formed separate teams to nab them after a clue was gathered about their whereabouts as the victims had called another youth after the murder for help. The police managed to trace their whereabouts after gathering leads through this phone call. A team was also dispatched to Kalka railway station as the duo intended to flee to Uttar Pradesh, informed an official.

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The police had earlier arrested the parents and sister of Vishal as they had helped the duo flee the crime scene. Further probe is under way.