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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Baddi police bust fake degree racket

Baddi police bust fake degree racket

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 03:00 AM May 24, 2026 IST
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The arrested accused in police custody. Tribune photo
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In a decisive action against a fake degree racket, the Barotiwala police arrested a Uttar Pradesh resident yesterday for his involvement in disbursing fake degrees to local residents.

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SP Baddi Vinod Dhiman informed that a complaint was received at Barotiwala police station few days ago alleging that some persons were preparing fake educational degrees and certificates and providing them to some local youth on monetary consideration.

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On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered by the Barotiwala police and investigation was initiated.

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Police teams examined the available documents and kept surveillance on the suspects. They arrested an accused, Anup Kumar, a resident of Mau Chirag village in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, last evening. He was produced before the court today from where he has been sent on four-day police remand.

The police zeroed in on him after apprehending another suspect, Sourav Kumar, also a resident of Hathras. He is currently on 14 days judicial remand.

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Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were providing fake degrees and educational certificates to youth through an organised network. The role of other suspects is being probed.

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