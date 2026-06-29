Baddi police destroy drugs worth Rs 2.04 cr

In a major crackdown on illicit drug trafficking under the ongoing Anti-Chitta campaign, the Himachal Pradesh Police destroyed narcotics worth approximately Rs 2.04 crore in the Baddi police district on the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

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The destroyed contraband included 868 grams of charas, 1.830 grams of chitta (heroin), 1,200 Microlit tablets, 88 Spas Pokran capsules, 1,315.187 kg of poppy husk, 2.5 kg of cannabis (ganja) and 2,100 opium plants.

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The disposal operation was carried out under the supervision of Baddi Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Vinod Dhiman. The seized narcotic substances, recovered in various cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, were scientifically and safely destroyed at a government-authorised incineration facility.

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Dhiman said the initiative was aimed not only at the safe disposal of seized narcotics but also at sending a strong message that drug trafficking and the illegal narcotics trade would not be tolerated in the state.

He reiterated that the Baddi police remained committed to taking stringent action against drug-related offences and would continue its sustained campaign to eliminate the drug menace from society.

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Dhiman urged citizens to support the anti-drug campaign by reporting any information related to drug trafficking or suspicious activities.