Baddi Police foil drug smuggling bid, seize 3 quintals of poppy husk from truck

In a decisive strike against drug trafficking, the Baddi police seized three quintal poppy husk from a truck on the intervening night of October 6-7.

As part of a special campaign against illegal drug trafficking in the Baddi area, the 'Special Cell-X' team of Baddi Police successfully conducted the operation. They also seized the truck used for smuggling besides arresting its driver.

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SP Baddi Vinod Dhiman informed that on the intervening night of October 6–7, the Special Cell-X team received a tip-off that a truck — loaded with a large quantity of poppy husk — was heading for Baddi from Haryana. Acting swiftly on this information, the police team set up a checkpoint near the Baddi bridge and intercepted the truck.

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During its search, police recovered 3 quintals of poppy husk packed in plastic sacks from the vehicle. The police team has seized both the contraband and the truck used in the crime. The accused driver has been identified as Dharmindra Singh, a resident of Nalagarh.

A case has been registered against the accused at the Baddi Police Station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

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Further investigation to unearth the source of the contraband and identify the intended destinations for its onward supply was underway. Additionally, the roles of other individuals linked to the accused in this illicit drug trafficking network are also being investigated, the SP added.

Dhiman reiterated that the Baddi Police are operating under a 'zero-tolerance' policy against drug trafficking and that no individual involved in the illegal drug trade will be spared under any circumstances. The Baddi Police, he added, firmly resolves to make the entire Baddi region drug-free and and this campaign against drugs will continue consistency in the future.