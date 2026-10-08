Baddi Police foil drug smuggling bid, seize 3 quintals of poppy husk from truck
The 'Special Cell-X' team of Baddi Police successfully conducted the operation
In a decisive strike against drug trafficking, the Baddi police seized three quintal poppy husk from a truck on the intervening night of October 6-7.
As part of a special campaign against illegal drug trafficking in the Baddi area, the 'Special Cell-X' team of Baddi Police successfully conducted the operation. They also seized the truck used for smuggling besides arresting its driver.
SP Baddi Vinod Dhiman informed that on the intervening night of October 6–7, the Special Cell-X team received a tip-off that a truck — loaded with a large quantity of poppy husk — was heading for Baddi from Haryana. Acting swiftly on this information, the police team set up a checkpoint near the Baddi bridge and intercepted the truck.
Dhiman reiterated that the Baddi Police are operating under a 'zero-tolerance' policy against drug trafficking and that no individual involved in the illegal drug trade will be spared under any circumstances. The Baddi Police, he added, firmly resolves to make the entire Baddi region drug-free and and this campaign against drugs will continue consistency in the future.