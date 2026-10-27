Baddi police suspect Punjab link in ransom calls to scrap dealers

The Baddi police have sought the help of their Punjab counterparts following a spate of ransom calls to scrap dealers in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) industrial area.

Miscreants allegedly intimidate scrap dealers by firing in the air and then making ransom calls. The police claim that the miscreants were operating from Punjab and using their local contacts to intimidate their targets.

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Two masked motorcycle-borne miscreants fired five rounds outside a scrap dealer’s establishment, Yusuf Enterprises, at Gol Jamala village in Nalagarh around 2 pm on Sunday.

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Baddi SP Vinod Dhiman said Yusuf had received a ransom call last month and had reported the incident to the police. The call appeared to have emerged from either from Canada or Europe. Five teams have been set up to collect local inputs besides gathering technical evidence in the case.

In a similar incident, on October 15, two unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants had opened fire outside the house of one Manpreet Singh at Buta Palasi village in Nalagarh around 10.30 pm. The police later recovered two empty shells from the spot. On October 24, another firing incident was reported outside Manpreet’s residence. Two bullets hit a Toyota Fortuner parked outside the house, while two shots were fired in the air.

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“Similar modus operandi has come to fore in such cases where locals are hired to intimidate the scraps dealers. Apparently, same bike had been used in these incidents,” said Dhiman.

The BBN area has become a hub of scrap dealers ever since the Centre’s industrial package in 2003 led to a spurt of industrial activity.