Baddi police unprepared to tackle serious crime in industrial area

A visible shift in the crime pattern in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) industrial belt has exposed chinks in the police preparedness.

The crime pattern has alarmingly shifted from thefts and burglaries to improvised explosive device (IED) blasts and the use of grenades by residents for settling personal disputes.

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Though they are the first responders in a crime like bombing, murder or a shoot-out, the Baddi district police appear to be ill-equipped not only in terms of gathering credible intelligence inputs but also coordinating with national agencies for the early identification and timely elimination of such threats.

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With limited manpower, the police are involved in crime investigation, traffic management and VIP duties, leaving little human resource for gathering critical intelligence, thus allowing miscreants to strike in the vulnerable industrial cluster.

The recent happenings in Baddi have exposed the police limitations in explosive detection and disposal technology. The handicap was starkly demonstrated when the Baddi police sought the help of the Punjab Police bomb disposal squad to safely defuse two grenades found at Deoli village in Nalagarh, a day after they were detected.

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Sample this: “Two groups — one comprising brothers Salim and Rashid and the other led by Raju Khan — had clashed on September 28 over some financial issue, leaving one of them injured. Later, the other group allegedly hurled a grenade at Raju Khan’s house on the morning of September 29. Another grenade was found in fields the next day, leading to fear among villagers.

Rashid, his brother Salim Mohammad and his wife Kirna, all residents of Majra village in Nalagarh, were arrested after the registration of a case under the Arms Act and Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.

The police probe revealed that Salim and Rashid were embroiled in cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Arms Act in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

The police were not only caught unawares but they also did not have inputs about the criminal history of local residents consistently involved in criminal activities. Had the police maintained a criminal profile of their activities and association, besides conducting surveillance on potential societal threats, such incidents could have been averted.

Still worst, a blast triggered by an improvised explosive device had rocked the Nalagarh police station on New Year. The blast damaged the rear wall of the police station and none knew when the device was planted right on their doorsteps.

A probe conducted by the National Investigation Agency, which took over the case from the Nalagarh police, indicated that on December 31, 2025, the accused, along with two accomplices, had transported an IED from Punjab to Himachal Pradesh as part of a wider conspiracy targeting police establishments.

Despite the gravity of the threat, the Nalagarh police had little actionable intelligence on the network or its local facilitators even months after the blast. The Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) had claimed responsibility for the blast. The NIA had arrested eight persons in the case till now, indicating how the conspiracy stretched beyond the inter-state boundaries to foreign countries.

In yet another sensational case, inter-state gangsters had fired gunshots at an under-trial outside a court at Nalagarh in 2022. The police had failed to anticipate threat and depute the requisite police force around the court premises though a known gangster was being produced before a Judge.

The BBN shares a 65-km border with neighbouring states like Punjab and Haryana lying across riverbeds and fields offering slew of porous routes for the miscreants to conveniently escape after committing a crime.

Counter-intelligence capacity is abjectly lacking with key postings influenced by political considerations rather than merit. A crucial subdivision was handled by an officer on extension while the meritorious and younger officers were confined to insignificant jobs.

Despite the gravity of the threat faced by the BBN industrial cluster, the police had little actionable intelligence on such criminal networks or criminals residing in the area. The police neither have modern gadgets to detect IEDs or defuse grenades nor apt training or preparedness to deal with such crimes in this industrial belt.

There is need to set up a specialised intelligence unit equipped with modern gadgets in the area, besides posting officers on merit rather than on political considerations. The BBN area has become a lucrative place as officers lobby with politicians to secure a posting here.

The threat of criminal activities will continue to rise in this industrial belt until the police demonstrate both their will and action to tackle rising crime with grit and proper preparedness.