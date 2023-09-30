Baddi varsity staff booked for sexually harassing student

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 29

A B Tech (Computer Science) student of a private university at Baddi has alleged being sexually harassed by the staff, who recorded her obscene video and physically molested her.

DSP, Baddi, Priyank Gupta said that a case of sexual harassment was registered against the staff of a private university on a complaint received from a girl student last evening. A probe was underway.

Gupta said, “The victim will join the investigation tomorrow and after recording her statement, the police will recover the cellphones on which she alleged her videos were clicked by the staff.”

#Baddi #Solan