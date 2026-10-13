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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Baddi woman nabbed for killing 8-yr-old daughter

Baddi woman nabbed for killing 8-yr-old daughter

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 02:23 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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The Baddi police arrested a woman for allegedly killing her eight-year-old daughter at Dhaknumajra village.

The deceased has been identified as Deepika, while the accused, Poonam, belongs to Nandgaon village in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, Superintendent of Police, Baddi, Vinod Dhiman said.

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According to preliminary investigations, the girl died due to asphyxiation. The exact cause of death will be established through a post-mortem examination, the SP said. According to eyewitness accounts, Poonam, who reportedly suffers from a mental illness, allegedly strangled the girl in a fit of rage when her father was away at his shop. The father rushed the unconscious child to the Civil Hospital, Baddi, where doctors declared her dead.

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Following information about the incident, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Baddi, along with a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory, inspected the crime scene. The post-mortem examination is scheduled to be conducted at AIIMS-Bilaspur on Tuesday. A murder case has been registered at the Baddi police station and the accused has been arrested.

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