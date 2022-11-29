Baddi woman's land usurped on fake papers

Solan, November 28
A Baddi woman has alleged that three persons have usurped one bigha and two biswa land belonging to her husband on the basis of fake documents.
Kamlesh, who hails from Gullerwala village, had lodged a police complaint stating that her husband Avtar Singh had died at the PGIMER, Chandigarh, on March 14. One of their neighbours Gurmail Singh along with his two accomplices Sunil and Sudhanshu forged papers and usurped one bigha and two biswa land owned by her husband after his death. However, the money shown as sale price in the papers was not paid to her. The trio was engaged in property sale and purchase business at Baddi.
DSP, Baddi, Priyank Gupta said that an FIR under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC had been registered on the charges of cheating and forgery on a complaint received from Kamlesh. The case would be thoroughly probed.
