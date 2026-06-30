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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Badly damaged rural roads disrupt daily life in Nurpur constituency

Badly damaged rural roads disrupt daily life in Nurpur constituency

Residents allege that no repair or maintenance work has been carried out on these roads over the past three-and-a-half years

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Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:45 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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The potholed Khushinagar-Minjgran link road restricts movement of two-wheeler riders during the night hours in Nurpur constituency.
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Rural road connectivity across almost all gram panchayats in the Nurpur Assembly constituency, located in the interstate border area, has deteriorated sharply, leaving residents and commuters struggling with unsafe and poorly maintained roads. Out of 52 gram panchayats in the constituency, barring one or two, most rural roads are in a deplorable condition, highlighting what residents describe as government neglect of the rural infrastructure and the apathy of local MLA Ranbir Singh Nikka.

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Residents allege that no repair or maintenance work has been carried out on these roads over the past three-and-a-half years. While many stretches were already in poor condition due to inadequate upkeep, last year’s monsoon caused extensive damage, leaving several roads riddled with deep potholes and rendering them barely recognisable.

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The worsening condition of rural link roads has made travel hazardous for both motorists and pedestrians. Two-wheeler riders, in particular, avoid these routes after sunset due to the heightened risk of accidents caused by large potholes and damaged surfaces. During rainfall, the situation becomes even more dangerous as water-filled potholes make it difficult to judge their depth, increasing the likelihood of mishaps. With another monsoon expected within the next few days, residents fear further deterioration of the rural road network and possible landslides in vulnerable stretches.

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In recent weeks, several social media influencers and activists have shared videos highlighting the poor condition of rural link roads and the widening potholes. These clips, often accompanied by satirical commentary, have sought to draw the attention of the Public Works Department (PWD) and the state government. Footage of badly damaged stretches, including Danni–Mehraka–Thana, Harnora Ghat–Hatli, Khazan–Hatli, Khushinagar–Minjgran, Pandrer–Snoh–Gurchal, Hadal–Kyala, Nurpur–Kopra–Ondh, Khazar–Jatoli–Nihard, and Kandwal–Bhadroya link roads, has gone viral on social media over the past fortnight.

Residents of the affected villages say the poor road connectivity has made daily life difficult and disrupted transportation. They have urged the Public Works Department to carry out immediate patchwork and temporary repairs to provide relief before the monsoon intensifies, as well as to prepare a comprehensive plan for the permanent restoration of the damaged rural roads.

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