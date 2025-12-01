DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Baghat bank depositors, shareholders hold protest, demand action over lapses in sanctioning of loans

Baghat bank depositors, shareholders hold protest, demand action over lapses in sanctioning of loans

Bank Chairman Arun Sharma assured protesters that an enquiry into the role of those responsible for the financial mess was underway

article_Author
Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 02:15 AM Dec 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Depositors of Baghat Urban Cooperative Bank hold a demonstration in Solan on Thursday.
Advertisement

Depositors and shareholders today held a protest outside the Baghat Urban Cooperative Bank that is battling financial stress, demanding action against the bank staff and management, who had overlooked procedures in sanctioning loans.

Advertisement

Mahinder Nath Sofat, a shareholder and former BJP minister, demanded a probe by a special investigation team into criminal aspects, besides making public the list of defaulters responsible for siphoning off loans worth crores of rupees.

Advertisement

Several elderly shareholders and depositors joined the protest demanding action against the erring staff and management and the appointment of an administrator to oversee the bank’s working.

Advertisement

Bank chairman Arun Sharma, while addressing mediapersons, tried in vain to restore the confidence of the depositors and the shareholders. He said that they were persistently pursuing the issue with the Reserve Bank of India to lift financial curbs as well as with the state government for facilitating a financial inclusion of Rs 50 crore.

The indifferent attitude of local MLA DR Shandil, who is Health Minister, to intervene in this critical issue ever since the crisis erupted on October 8 was also flayed. The protesters rued that they failed to meet their exigencies as the RBI had imposed a limit of Rs 10,000 per customer on withdrawal of money for six months since October 8. Having deposited their hard-earned money in the bank, they lamented that their trust had been adversely shaken.

Advertisement

They also pressed for convening an annual general meeting of the bank where the stakeholders are apprised about the state of affairs besides devising a roadmap for its financial revival like merger with some other bank.

The seriousness of the defaulters to repay their loans was doubtful as few had applied for the one time settlement scheme floated by the bank management in November and due to expire by December end.

The protesters also decried the move of four bank officials dealing with loans and repayment to seek voluntary retirement at a time when their role was under scrutiny. A demand was also made to make public the findings of a vigilance probe underway against some employees.

Chairman Arun Sharma, however, assured protesters that an enquiry into the role of those responsible for the financial mess was underway. Managing Director Rajkumar faced a volley of questions from the protesters, as he came to speak to them. He said that they were trying to reduce non-performing assets (NPAs) below Rs 100 crore by January 15 while other measures like merger with HP State Cooperative Bank were also being pursued with the state government. The NPAs had come down to Rs 123 crore from the Rs 138 crore in the past two months while Rs 7 crore had been recovered, besides the Assistance Registrar, Cooperative Societies, had convened lok adalats.

The net NPA has declined from 12.91 per cent to 9.5 per cent. Though the trend is positive, the figures remain far from desirable, as the gross NPA below 2 per cent is generally considered healthy in the banking sector.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts