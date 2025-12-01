Baghat bank depositors, shareholders hold protest, demand action over lapses in sanctioning of loans

Depositors and shareholders today held a protest outside the Baghat Urban Cooperative Bank that is battling financial stress, demanding action against the bank staff and management, who had overlooked procedures in sanctioning loans.

Mahinder Nath Sofat, a shareholder and former BJP minister, demanded a probe by a special investigation team into criminal aspects, besides making public the list of defaulters responsible for siphoning off loans worth crores of rupees.

Several elderly shareholders and depositors joined the protest demanding action against the erring staff and management and the appointment of an administrator to oversee the bank’s working.

Bank chairman Arun Sharma, while addressing mediapersons, tried in vain to restore the confidence of the depositors and the shareholders. He said that they were persistently pursuing the issue with the Reserve Bank of India to lift financial curbs as well as with the state government for facilitating a financial inclusion of Rs 50 crore.

The indifferent attitude of local MLA DR Shandil, who is Health Minister, to intervene in this critical issue ever since the crisis erupted on October 8 was also flayed. The protesters rued that they failed to meet their exigencies as the RBI had imposed a limit of Rs 10,000 per customer on withdrawal of money for six months since October 8. Having deposited their hard-earned money in the bank, they lamented that their trust had been adversely shaken.

They also pressed for convening an annual general meeting of the bank where the stakeholders are apprised about the state of affairs besides devising a roadmap for its financial revival like merger with some other bank.

The seriousness of the defaulters to repay their loans was doubtful as few had applied for the one time settlement scheme floated by the bank management in November and due to expire by December end.

The protesters also decried the move of four bank officials dealing with loans and repayment to seek voluntary retirement at a time when their role was under scrutiny. A demand was also made to make public the findings of a vigilance probe underway against some employees.

Chairman Arun Sharma, however, assured protesters that an enquiry into the role of those responsible for the financial mess was underway. Managing Director Rajkumar faced a volley of questions from the protesters, as he came to speak to them. He said that they were trying to reduce non-performing assets (NPAs) below Rs 100 crore by January 15 while other measures like merger with HP State Cooperative Bank were also being pursued with the state government. The NPAs had come down to Rs 123 crore from the Rs 138 crore in the past two months while Rs 7 crore had been recovered, besides the Assistance Registrar, Cooperative Societies, had convened lok adalats.

The net NPA has declined from 12.91 per cent to 9.5 per cent. Though the trend is positive, the figures remain far from desirable, as the gross NPA below 2 per cent is generally considered healthy in the banking sector.