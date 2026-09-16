Baghat coop bank board sacked over poor financial performance

In a stern regulatory action, the Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS) has removed all nine members of the Board of Management (BoM) of financially-strained Baghat Urban Cooperative Bank, Solan, following an unsatisfactory response to a show-cause notice issued in June. “The BoM, comprising Chairman Arun Sharma, Vice-Chairman Kiran Kishore Thakur, Directors Sunder Singh Thakur, Sanjeev Kumar, Amar Singh, Krishan Lal Grover, Kalpana Thakur and Gagan Chauhan, an RCS-appointed director, has also been barred from contesting bank elections for the next three years,” RCS DC Negi said.

The RCS had issued a show-cause notice to the BoM under Section 37 of the Himachal Pradesh Cooperative Societies Act, 1968, on June 20. In a strongly-worded letter, the RCS had pointed out persistent and serious irregularities in the functioning of the bank, which were in violation of the statutory provisions and guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Advertisement

“Despite the warning of strict penal action, the bank's board failed to devise a detailed strategy and a concrete action plan to improve its precarious financial position and demonstrate substantial improvement,” the notice stated, holding the board responsible for the bank’s poor financial position.

Advertisement

The Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies has been conducting a surcharge inquiry at the bank since March. The inquiry is scrutinising files relating to the disbursal of loans to fix accountability for grave irregularities, illegalities and lapses in the sanctioning of unsecured loans involving staff and board members.

The bank has been facing financial constraints, including a restriction on the withdrawal of more than Rs 10,000 per depositor since October 8, 2025. It is also under All-Inclusive Directions — strict regulatory restrictions imposed on distressed financial institutions to protect depositors and address governance concerns.

Advertisement

After the bank secured Rs 20 crore in financial assistance from the Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Cooperative Credit (Stabilisation) Fund in August to strengthen its financial position, officials were hopeful that the RBI would withdraw the restrictions, which are valid until October 8.

Operational since May 9, 1997, the bank has remained under the RBI’s scrutiny since 2017. Its lending operations were suspended in April 2021 after the apex bank imposed a penalty over financial inadequacies. The bank’s 80,000 depositors and 11,000 shareholders are keenly awaiting the lifting of the financial restrictions, as efforts are underway to recover loans and improve its financial position.

Recovering loans from politically connected borrowers has emerged as a major challenge for the bank. Several such borrowers owe crores of rupees to the bank but have allegedly been delaying repayment on one pretext or another.