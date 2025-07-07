Baglamukhi ropeway emerges lifeline for stranded residents

Amidst devastation caused by massive flashfloods and landslides in the Seraj Assembly constituency of Mandi district, the Baglamukhi ropeway near Pandoh has emerged as the lifeline of thousands of stranded residents and relief workers. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri hailed the ropeway as a “saviour during disaster”, crediting it with playing a vital role in rescue and relief operations.

When landslides and flooding rendered roads inaccessible, the ropeway provided the only reliable link for transporting essential supplies, medicines and people in and out of the affected areas. “During the crisis, the Baglamukhi ropeway has proven that it is not just a tool of tourism but also a life-saving link,” said Agnihotri.

Despite power outages in the region, the state government ensured uninterrupted operation of the ropeway by using generators. This decision allowed critical goods and rescue teams to reach remote and cut-off regions where conventional means of transportation had failed.

Thousands of residents in the Seraj region were left stranded as heavy rainfall triggered widespread flooding and landslides. Roads and bridges collapsed, disrupting normal life. The ropeway, connecting otherwise isolated villages, became the only mode of movement for many, including tourists, emergency personnel and locals in need of medical care or shelter.

“The Baglamukhi ropeway ignited a ray of hope during the darkest of times,” Agnihotri said. In addition to road and bridge damage, heavy rain also crippled water supply infrastructure in the state. The Jal Shakti Department reported damage to 3,698 projects, including 2,786 drinking water supply schemes, 733 irrigation projects and 41 sewerage schemes.

The total damage to water-related infrastructure has been estimated at over Rs 240 crore. Despite immense scale of destruction, restoration work is progressing rapidly. As per official data, 1,591 drinking water supply schemes have been temporarily restored as teams were working overtime.

The Deputy Chief Minister affirmed that priority was being given to the restoration of drinking water and sewerage systems and all departments are operating on a war footing to minimise public suffering. He also praised the efforts of government officials, engineers and frontline workers, who are working in difficult conditions.

With the monsoon season going strong, the government has urged residents to remain cautious while assuring that every possible effort is being made to protect lives and property.