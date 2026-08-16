Baijnath accident: Brick-laden truck rolls into Binwa river after hitting bridge railing

A truck carrying bricks fell into the Binwa River after hitting the railing of a bridge near Baijnath on Saturday night, leaving the driver injured and causing extensive damage to the bridge railing.

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According to reports, the truck was on its way to Joginder Nagar when the accident occurred. The vehicle was allegedly travelling at a high speed when the driver lost control. The truck first rammed into the railing of the bridge before breaking through it and rolling down into the river.

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The driver sustained injuries in the accident and was taken to the Civil Hospital, Baijnath, where he was provided medical treatment. His condition was not immediately known.

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The impact of the accident was so severe that the railing on one side of the bridge was completely damaged, raising concerns about the safety of commuters using the bridge. The accident also caused considerable damage to the truck and scattered the bricks it was carrying.

The incident came to light in the morning when local residents noticed the damaged bridge railing and the truck lying in the river. They informed the Baijnath police, following which a police team reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

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The police inspected the accident site and collected details about the circumstances leading to the mishap. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is in progress.

Police are also examining whether excessive speed or any other factor contributed to the accident. The exact cause of the mishap would be established after completion of the investigation.

The accident has once again highlighted concerns over road safety, particularly involving heavy vehicles travelling on the region's hilly roads at high speed. Residents have urged the authorities to ensure proper safety measures on bridges and conduct regular inspections of bridge railings and other protective infrastructure.

Meanwhile, efforts were expected to be undertaken to remove the damaged truck from the river and assess the extent of damage to the bridge.