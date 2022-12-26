Baijnath farmers earn more from off-season cash crops

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, December 25

The Farmers First Project launched by Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University in the Baijnath area has transformed the lives of farmers. The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) had sanctioned the project in 2017.

Have been able to double their income On an average, farmers are earning Rs 10,000 per kanal . At least 66 per cent farmers have doubled their farm income. They are collectively harvesting and transporting crops in a jeep to the market. — Dr Des Raj Chaudhry, Principal Project Investigator

Under the project, the university had selected 500 farmers of Tara, Dharer, and Kandkosari villages of Dharer panchayat. Earlier, the farmers used to grow maize and barley for their own consumption. However, university scientists persuaded them to adopt off-season cash crops such as peas, ginger and radish. After the introduction of high-yielding varieties of early radish, early peas, cauliflower and chilies, the farmers earned good income in the past three years.

It is for the first time that the farmers are selling vegetables in nearby markets of Baijnath and Palampur. Kashmir Singh, a leading farmer of the area, said that he was getting good returns from ginger, radish and peas crops. Buyers were lifting fresh crops from his fields situated on high hills.

He said he had earned Rs 1.5 lakh from the sale of peas crop, Rs 26,000 from ginger, and Rs 15,000 from radish this year.

Women farmers Sumana Devi, Nagan Devi, Rani, Beena, Pawana Devi and Goldi Devi said it was for the first time that they were advised to use improved varieties of seed, sow crops in line and use fertilisers in a scientific manner. They got a bumper crop of peas that they sold for Rs 60 per kg.

“On an average, farmers are earning Rs 10,000 per kanal and around 66 per cent farmers have been able to double their farm income. The farmers are collectively harvesting and transporting crops in a jeep to the market and marketing the crops themselves” says Dr Des Raj Chaudhry, principal investigator of the project.

Prof HK Chaudhary, Vice-Chancellor, appreciated the efforts of Des Raj Choudhary and his hard-working team for successfully implementing the project and increasing the farmers’ income manifold. He said even the ICAR had selected nearly 100 success stories of the project.