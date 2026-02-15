DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Baijnath gears up for state-level Shivratri festival from Feb 15

Baijnath gears up for state-level Shivratri festival from Feb 15

Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 02:30 AM Feb 15, 2026 IST
The five-day festivities will formally begin with a grand Shobha Yatra.
The historic town of Baijnath is all set to host the state-level Shivratri festival from February 15 to 19, promising a vibrant blend of religious devotion, cultural splendour and traditional fervour. The five-day festivities will formally begin with a grand Shobha Yatra, marking the ceremonial start of the celebrations.

Local MLA Kishori Lal on Saturday reviewed preparations at the festival venue and directed the administration to ensure foolproof arrangements for security, sanitation, traffic regulation, parking, drinking water and lighting to facilitate a smooth experience for devotees and visitors.

Addressing mediapersons, Baijnath SDM Sankalp Gautam said renowned Punjabi singers Kanwar Grewal and Gurnam Bhullar would be the star attractions during the cultural evenings. Besides, several other artistes and local cultural troupes will present devotional songs, folk dances and traditional performances showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Himachal. He underlined the immense historical and religious significance of the Shivratri celebrations at Baijnath.

The festival revolves around the ancient Baijnath Temple, one of North India’s most revered shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva in the form of Vaidyanath, the Divine Physician. Dating back to 1204 AD, the temple was built by two local merchants, Ahuka and Manyuka, as recorded in Sanskrit inscriptions on its walls.

Constructed in the Nagara style of temple architecture, the shrine is admired for its intricate stone carvings, detailed sculptures and imposing shikhara. Set against the majestic backdrop of the Dhauladhar ranges, the temple’s scenic setting further enhances its spiritual aura.

According to legend, Ravana is believed to have worshipped Lord Shiva at this sacred site to attain divine blessings. Over the centuries, Baijnath has remained a major pilgrimage centre, particularly during Shivratri, when thousands of devotees from Himachal and neighbouring states converge here to offer prayers.

Read what others can't with The Tribune Premium

