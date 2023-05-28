Baijnath girl Kashish makes it to Class X merit list

Palampur, May 27
Kashish, a student of Bharti Vidyapeeth Public Senior Secondary School, Baijnath, with 98.28% marks has secured the 7th position on the merit list in the Class X exams, the results of which were declared by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education yesterday.
Kashish studied hard throughout the year for the exams and her dream of securing a merit position had come true.
