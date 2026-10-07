Baijnath Temple Trust launches scholarships for students in need

The Shiva Temple Trust, Baijnath, has invited applications from needy and meritorious students of Baijnath subdivision for scholarships to pursue higher education, undergraduate and postgraduate studies, and coaching for competitive examinations.

Assistant Commissioner (Temple)-cum-SDM Baijnath Sankalp Gautam said the scholarship scheme would be implemented in the first phase for permanent residents of Baijnath subdivision. Applicants must be permanent residents of the subdivision to qualify for the scheme.

Advertisement

Under the scheme, a minimum of 65 per cent marks has been prescribed for higher education, while students applying for undergraduate studies and competitive examination coaching must have secured at least 60 per cent marks. The Trust will provide a scholarship of Rs 2,000 per month for higher education and up to Rs 4,000 per month for competitive examination coaching. The amount may be revised by the competent committee, if required.

Advertisement

Gautam said 20 students pursuing undergraduate-level education, 10 postgraduate students and 15 students preparing for competitive examinations would be selected in the first phase.

Students from economically weaker families will have to submit an income certificate issued by the competent authority. The annual family income ceiling has been fixed at Rs 5 lakh. Those already availing themselves of scholarships from the Himachal Pradesh Government or the Government of India will not be eligible under the scheme. Applicants have been asked to attach certificates of previously passed classes, a Himachal Pradesh Bonafide Certificate, income certificate, character certificate and a copy of the first page of their bank account with the application.

Advertisement

The selection process will include a screening test and interview. Details regarding the test and interview will be communicated separately to eligible applicants. The scholarship amount will be disbursed exclusively through RTGS. Eligible students can submit their applications at the office of the Assistant Commissioner (Temple)-cum-Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Civil), Baijnath, by October 31, 2026.