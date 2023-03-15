Bail petition of accused in paper leak case rejected

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, March 14

The HP High Court today rejected the bail application of accused Sunita Devi, who was allegedly involved in the paper leak matter.

Justice Jyotsna Rewal observed that “the investigation is at the preliminary stage. Involvement of several others also cannot be ruled out. Considering the fact that the FIR in question pertains to paper leak of a recruitment process involving the career of hundreds of students and keeping in view the above facts and the investigation carried out in the matter by the prosecution so far, in my considered view custodial interrogation of the petitioner is warranted to unearth the truth. Accordingly, this petition is dismissed.”

As per the prosecution an FIR was registered under Sections 420, 467 and 468 of the IPC read with Section 3 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Police Station Vigilance, Hamirpur.

The petitioner was a candidate in the recruitment process undertaken by the erstwhile Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur for the posts of Drawing Masters (Post Code-980).