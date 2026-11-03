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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Bailey bridge brings winter relief to Lahaul-Spiti's Pin valley

Bailey bridge brings winter relief to Lahaul-Spiti's Pin valley

Teling-Mudh bridge to provide safer connectivity to remote villages vulnerable to avalanches

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:50 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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The Teling-Mudh Bailey bridge was launched in Lahaul and Spiti on Sunday.
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In a major relief for residents of the remote Pin valley in Lahaul and Spiti district, the Public Works Department (PWD) and its Mechanical Wing successfully launched the Teling-Mudh Bailey bridge on Sunday, providing an alternative and safer road link to the two villages.

The bridge is expected to ease the hardships faced by residents during the harsh winter months, when heavy snowfall and avalanche threats frequently disrupt road connectivity. The existing route to Teling and Mudh is particularly vulnerable to avalanches and snow accumulation, often putting commuters at risk and disrupting the supply of essential commodities.

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The villages also face connectivity problems during the rainy season, when swollen streams and heavy water flow frequently disrupt road movement. Such disruptions have made access to healthcare, essential supplies and emergency services particularly difficult for residents living in this remote tribal belt.

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Keeping these challenges in view, the administration and the PWD undertook the Bailey bridge project to provide an alternative link and reduce dependence on the vulnerable existing route. Its successful launch is expected to improve access and offer greater security to commuters during extreme weather conditions.

Lahaul and Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana thanked Mechanical Wing SDO Bhim Sen Negi and his team for completing the work under challenging geographical and climatic conditions. She also appreciated the efforts of the Executive Engineer, PWD Kaza, Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer, local administration, field staff and labourers associated with the project. Tribal Advisory Council member and senior Congress leader Chhewang, a resident of Pin valley, also lauded the PWD and Mechanical Wing personnel for completing the bridge launch despite difficult terrain and sub-zero temperatures.

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Describing the project as a significant relief for Teling and Mudh residents, he said the bridge would help address the recurring connectivity problems during winter.

The successful launch has brought cheer among villagers, who expect the new infrastructure to make travel safer and ensure more reliable access to healthcare, essential commodities and emergency services during the region’s prolonged and severe winters.

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