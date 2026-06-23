Bailey bridge collapses in Kinnaur district, traffic movement disrupted

A Bailey bridge located on National Highway 5 in Tapri region under Kinnaur district on Sutlej river collapsed along with a dumper which was present on the bridge, leading to one person sustaining minor injuries. The incident also led to disruption in traffic movement, causing inconvenience to the commuters.

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The accident took place today near Urni Dhank on NH05, which collapsed while a dumper was crossing it.

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A police team from Tapri reached the spot as soon as it received the information and rescued an injured.

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Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Amit Sharma and Superintendent of Police (SP), Sushil Kumar Sharma also reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

A team of the Tapri police station, led by the SHO, rushed to the spot. The driver was rescued and rushed to a nearby medical facility. He has sustained minor injuries. The traffic is being diverted through the alternative route.

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Kinnaur Superintendent of Police (SP) Sushil Kumar Sharma confirmed the report and said that the traffic had been diverted through alternative routes.

Meanwhile, the Kinnaur DC instructed the National Highway authorities to restore the bridge at the earliest.