The long-pending demand of residents of Sagnam panchayat in the remote Pin valley of Lahaul and Spiti district has finally been met with the installation of a Bailey bridge over the Haro nullah, significantly improving rural connectivity and transportation in the high-altitude tribal region.

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Constructed by the Public Works Department (PWD), the bridge is expected to transform the lives of villagers who have for years struggled to cross the seasonal stream, particularly during the monsoon when swollen waters frequently disrupted movement and cut off several villages from the rest of the valley.

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The absence of a permanent crossing had severely affected the local economy. Farmers often found it difficult to transport vegetables and other agricultural produce to markets in time, leading to financial losses and reduced market access. With the Bailey bridge now operational, residents will enjoy uninterrupted road connectivity throughout the year, enabling them to transport produce more efficiently and secure better returns.

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The project has been widely welcomed by local residents. Tribal Advisory Council (TAC) member Chewang Ringzin and Congress booth president Dorje Tandrup described the bridge as a long-awaited aspiration of the people of Sagnam panchayat. They said the new crossing would not only ease transportation woes but also provide a major boost to the region’s agriculture-based economy by ensuring reliable access to markets and essential services.

Executive Engineer, PWD Kaza, Abhishek Malhotra, said the Bailey bridge had been relocated from another site where it had remained unused. Rather than allowing the structure to lie idle, the department decided to utilise it at Haro nullah, where it could address a pressing public need. He said the bridge would provide round-the-clock connectivity and greatly improve mobility for residents living in the remote valley.

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Lahaul and Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana termed the project the fulfilment of a years-old demand of the people of Pin valley. She said the successful installation was made possible through the coordinated efforts of the Civil and Mechanical Wings of the Public Works Department. She particularly appreciated the PWD Kaza team and SDO (Mechanical) Bhim Singh Negi for completing the challenging task.

She expressed confidence that the bridge would not only ensure safer and more dependable transportation but also open new avenues for economic growth, improve access to services and contribute to the overall development of the remote villages of Pin valley.

No longer cut off

For years, the Haro nullah symbolised the isolation of Pin valley's remote villages, turning into a major obstacle during every monsoon. The newly installed Bailey bridge has changed that reality

By converting an unused bridge into a vital public asset, the PWD has provided all-weather connectivity to Sagnam panchayat. The project will help farmers transport produce without delays, improve access to markets and essential services, reduce monsoon-related disruptions and strengthen the local economy

More importantly, it demonstrates how innovative utilisation of existing infrastructure can deliver lasting benefits to remote tribal communities