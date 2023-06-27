Bailey bridge installed at Theog, highway restored to traffic

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 26

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh today inaugurated a bailey bridge installed on the National Highway-5 at Theog. The National Highways wing of the state Public Works Department (PWD) threw open the bridge to traffic, which had halted following a major landslide last week.

Vikramaditya said, “A bailey bridge has been constructed on the National Highway-5 connecting Shimla to Theog in record six days and thrown open to traffic.”

The minister said, “A huge portion of the road had sunk near Theog due to heavy rains and as a result people are facing difficulties in commuting to other places. We had promised to construct a bailey bridge and we did it in record six days. We have also restored the road to traffic.”

He said that PWD officials had been directed to construct a retaining wall along the road within a stipulated time to stabilise its sinking portion.

Vehicular movement on the national highway was suspended completely following a major landslide at Theog last week.