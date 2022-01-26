Bakloh Road full of potholes

The condition of the Bakloh-Ghatasani road is getting worse because of the potholes at several points. It is causing inconvenience to the vehicle drivers as well as the pedestrians. The officials concerned should take note of the poor condition of the road immediately and fill up the potholes.

— Residents, Ghatasani

Dustbins disappear from Dharamsala city

The dustbins kept at various points in Dharamsala city are vanishing slowly. The MC is removing the bins from public places on the plea that it has introduced door-to-door collection of solid waste. However, these dustbins were used by tourists and locals alike to throw garbage. As a result, littering in the city is increasing.

— Rakesh, Dharamsala

