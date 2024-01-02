Bal ashram kids get blankets

Our Correspondent

Chamba, January 1

The district Red Cross Society took a unique approach to New Year’s celebrations by distributing blankets and fruits to the children of a remote ‘bal ashram’ at Mehla in Chamba district today.

Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan, who is the chairperson of the district’s Red Cross Society, and Hospital Welfare Society chairperson Shweta Devgan cut a cake with the children of the ‘bal ashram’ and wished them a ‘happy new year’. Blankets, fruits and refreshments were given to the children.

Additional District Magistrate Amit Mehra, Assistant Commissioner (Development) Nishant Jaswal and Red Cross secretary Neena Sehgal were among others present on the occasion.

