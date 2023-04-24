'Bal Vidhan Sabha' session on June 12

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 23

A one-day summer session of the ‘Bal Vidhan Sabha’ will be held at the state Assembly in Shimla on June 12. As many as 68 schoolchildren will participate in the ‘Bal Vidhan Sabha’ session, in which they will get a chance to become legislators for a day.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania announced this today while presiding over the centenary celebrations of the Government Central Primary School, Ghatasani, in Chamba district.

The function was organised to celebrate 100 years of the Ghatasani school that was established on April 23, 1923. Pathania spoke about the school’s history and achievements. He said many talented students had brought laurels to the institution by achieving remarkable feats in various fields.

The Speaker said the future of a country depends on its youth. They have the responsibility to take the country and the state forward on the path of development, he added.

He said the CM had announced that the government would open Rajiv Gandhi day boarding schools in each Assembly constituency to provide better education to students of all sections of society and bring all the facilities under one roof.

The Speaker assured the school management of neccessary funding for the construction of an additional building and ground.

Head teacher Vinod Kumar welcomed the chief guest while the children presented a cultural programme. Pathania gave away prizes to the students who performed in the programme.

Earlier, silence was observed to pay homage to the soldiers who were martyred in the recent terrorist attack at Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir.