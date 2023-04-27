‘Bal Vidhan Sabha’ session on June 12

Shimla, April 26
The Vidhan Sabha will hold a one-day children’s session on June 12 . As many as 68 children will take part in it and act as Speaker, Chief Minister, ministers and MLAs.
“The Himachal Vidhan Sabha will be the second Assembly after Rajasthan to hold a ‘Baal Satra’ where children will run the House for a day by assuming different roles,” said Speaker Kuldeep Pathania.
He said children in the seven to 17 years age group from all over the country could register for taking part in the children’s session. “There is no fees for registering for this special session in which children studying in government and private schools or who are not students can take part,” he added.
Pathania said those interested in taking part in this event could contact phone number +918005915026 by May 15, the last date of registeration. “Sixty-eight children will be selected digitally for the post of Speaker, Chief Minister, ministers and MLAs by a jury comprising sitting MLAs, former MLAs, educationists, administrators, journalists and people from other fields,” he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Like being on deathbed': Rescued Indians share tales of ordeal in Sudan
Sukhvinder Singh from Haryana recalls his ordeal in Sudan
Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed after landslide, over 300 vehicles stranded
The landslide takes place in the Shalgari area of the distri...
Boxing legend Kaur Singh dies at 74
Had been living in his native village in Sangrur; dies in a ...
BSF shoots down drone in Amritsar sector, seizes over 2kg heroin and opium
Troops deployed in the depth area also hear the sound of a d...