‘Bal Vidhan Sabha’ session on June 12

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 26

The Vidhan Sabha will hold a one-day children’s session on June 12 . As many as 68 children will take part in it and act as Speaker, Chief Minister, ministers and MLAs.

“The Himachal Vidhan Sabha will be the second Assembly after Rajasthan to hold a ‘Baal Satra’ where children will run the House for a day by assuming different roles,” said Speaker Kuldeep Pathania.

He said children in the seven to 17 years age group from all over the country could register for taking part in the children’s session. “There is no fees for registering for this special session in which children studying in government and private schools or who are not students can take part,” he added.

Pathania said those interested in taking part in this event could contact phone number +918005915026 by May 15, the last date of registeration. “Sixty-eight children will be selected digitally for the post of Speaker, Chief Minister, ministers and MLAs by a jury comprising sitting MLAs, former MLAs, educationists, administrators, journalists and people from other fields,” he added.

