Balanced growth can curb natural calamities, says SFD

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 9

Student for Development (SFD), a unit of the ABVP, organised a national-level seminar on “Dynamics of disaster and prevention” at Hotel Peterhof in Shimla on Monday. The seminar was attended by several environmental experts, professors, social workers and students.

The leader of the national organisation committee of the AVBP, Ashish Chauhan, said, “SFD made a significant contribution during the rain disaster in state. Now that the situation has normalised and life is limping back to normalcy, we need to take a pause and contemplate a balanced development model for the state so that such calamities can be prevented in future. Not just the policymakers, but everyone must contribute his bit in that direction.”

“It is the short-term gain that has long-term repercussions. It is high time that we recollect and reintroduce ancient wisdom of making progress or development by taking nature along,” he said.

#Shimla