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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Balh MLA resents his name missing from development project plaques

Balh MLA resents his name missing from development project plaques

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:44 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Balh MLA Inder Singh Gandhi addresses mediapersons in Mandi on Monday. Tribune Photo
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mBalh MLA Inder Singh Gandhi has expressed unhappiness over his name not being displayed on the foundation and inauguration plaques of development projects unveiled by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a visit to his constituency in Mandi district two days ago.

Gandhi, while addressing mediapersons in Mandi on Monday, questioned the omission of his name from the plaques and said that the elected representative of the constituency should be appropriately acknowledged at such public events.

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He said that the Chief Minister had inaugurated several development works and laid the foundation stone of other works during his visit. He alleged that some of these projects had been initiated during the tenure of the previous BJP government and questioned the manner in which the credit for the works was being given.

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The MLA also expressed concern over the reopening of some institutions, claiming that some had been closed after the Congress formed government and were now being announced for reopening. He said that his decision to boycott the Chief Minister’s programme was linked to the omission of his name from the plaques.

Gandhi also targeted former minister and senior Congress leader Prakash Chaudhary saying that former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was not only the leader of Mandi but also of the entire state and under his leadership the BJP would win all 10 Assembly seats in the district in the upcoming elections next year. Chaudhary had questioned Jai Ram’s leadership, which irked the BJP legislator.

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