Balh residents protest proposed Mandi international airport

Mandi, August 9
Balh residents, under the banner of the Balh Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, took out a ‘Tirnaga yatra’ from Kansa chowk to local MLA’s residence at Kummi, here, today. They were protesting the state government’s decision to set up Mandi international airport in the valley.
The samiti also submitted a memorandum to the MLA, Inder Singh Gandhi, and demanded that he took up the matter with the Chief Minister.
Secretary of the samiti Nand Lal Verma said the residents had been requesting the state government to shift the project to a site where less people would get rehabilitated. Balh valley has highly fertile land. Farming was the main source of livelihood for people in the area and they don’t want to part away from their lands, he added.
“Despite strong opposition from the residents, the state government is still moving ahead with the project. We strongly oppose this project and urge CM Jai Ram Thakur to review the decision,” Verma said.
