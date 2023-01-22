Bali as tourism board chief will address issues of industry, hope Kangra hoteliers

Dharamsala, January 21
The hotel associations of Kangra district have welcomed the decision of the Congress government to appoint RS Bali, AICC secretary and Nagrota Bagwan MLA, as the Chairman of the Tourism Development Board and Vice-Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC).
Ashwani Bamba, president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Kangra, in a press note issued here today said, “RS Bali belongs to Kangra, so we hope that the problems of the tourism sector of the district will be addressed. The Kangra tourism industry has been suffering losses due to a low tourist footfall since the outbreak of Covid-19. We hope that now the Tourism Department will promote Kangra district to attract tourists.”
He said, “As the arrival of foreign tourists has reduced, the state government should concentrate on attracting domestic tourists. We urge the tourism development board chairman to organise events in the Kangra region to attract tourists.”
