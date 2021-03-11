Balwan Chand is HPU Registrar

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 25

Balwan Chand, a 2012 batch Himachal Administrative Services officer, today took over as the Registrar of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU). He was earlier posted as resident commissioner at Pangi.

In an administrative reshuffle in the university, Kulbhushan Chandel (Commerce department) took over as Dean Studies replacing Arvind Kalia while Nain Jeet Singh (Physics department) is the new Dean Students Welfare. —